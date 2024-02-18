Perry leads Kansas State against Texas after 24-point performance

Kansas State Wildcats (15-10, 5-7 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (16-9, 5-7 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (15-10, 5-7 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (16-9, 5-7 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Texas Longhorns after Tylor Perry scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 75-72 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Longhorns have gone 11-4 in home games. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 5-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas scores 76.2 points, 7.1 more per game than the 69.1 Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Texas allows.

The Longhorns and Wildcats meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Cam Carter is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

