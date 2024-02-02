Perry leads Kansas State against Oklahoma State after 23-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (14-7, 4-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-12, 1-7 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (14-7, 4-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-12, 1-7 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Tylor Perry scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 73-53 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowboys are 8-5 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 4-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Oklahoma State makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Kansas State averages 72.0 points per game, 1.9 more than the 70.1 Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Cam Carter is averaging 15.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.