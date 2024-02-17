Perry and Loyola (MD) host Lehigh

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-20, 4-9 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-15, 6-7 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-20, 4-9 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-15, 6-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -11; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Deon Perry scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 79-64 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-5 on their home court. Lehigh is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Greyhounds are 4-9 in Patriot League play. Loyola (MD) averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Lehigh scores 73.3 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 72.1 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Lehigh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Dominic Parolin is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

Golden Dike is averaging 7.8 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds. Perry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.