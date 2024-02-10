Perry and Loyola (MD) host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (16-8, 10-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-19, 3-8 Patriot League) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Colgate Raiders (16-8, 10-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-19, 3-8 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -11; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Colgate Raiders after Deon Perry scored 23 points in Loyola (MD)’s 44-43 victory against the American Eagles.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-8 at home. Loyola (MD) is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Raiders are 10-1 in Patriot League play. Colgate averages 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Loyola (MD) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is shooting 38.6% and averaging 16.7 points for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Ryan Moffatt is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.7 points. Braeden Smith is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

