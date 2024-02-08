Pepper’s 19 lead UC Davis past Cal State Fullerton 71-58

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper scored 19 points as UC Davis beat Cal State Fullerton 71-58 on Thursday night.…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper scored 19 points as UC Davis beat Cal State Fullerton 71-58 on Thursday night.

Pepper had five rebounds and four steals for the Aggies (15-8, 10-2 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson was 7 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Kane Milling finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

John Square Jr. led the way for the Titans (11-12, 4-7) with 19 points and two steals. Fullerton also got eight points and two steals from Max Jones. Dominic Brewton also recorded six points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

