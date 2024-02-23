Pepperdine visits San Francisco after Ajayi’s 30-point game

Pepperdine Waves (12-17, 5-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (21-7, 10-3 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (12-17, 5-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (21-7, 10-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays the San Francisco Dons after Michael Ajayi scored 30 points in Pepperdine’s 89-70 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Dons have gone 13-1 in home games. San Francisco scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Waves are 5-9 in conference play. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

San Francisco averages 78.6 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 74.8 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 8.0 more points per game (73.2) than San Francisco gives up to opponents (65.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Dons. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

Ajayi is scoring 17.7 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

