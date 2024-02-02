Pepperdine visits Portland following Masic’s 23-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (9-14, 2-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-15, 2-6 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Pepperdine Waves (9-14, 2-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-15, 2-6 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on the Pepperdine Waves after Vukasin Masic scored 23 points in Portland’s 65-60 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Pilots have gone 6-4 at home. Portland ranks seventh in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.2 rebounds. Tyler Harris leads the Pilots with 7.3 boards.

The Waves are 2-6 in WCC play. Pepperdine ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Portland averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Portland allows.

The Pilots and Waves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Masic is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

Michael Ajayi is averaging 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

