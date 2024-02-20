Pepperdine visits Pacific following Blake’s 20-point game

Pepperdine Waves (11-17, 4-9 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-22, 0-13 WCC) Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific…

Pepperdine Waves (11-17, 4-9 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-22, 0-13 WCC)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts the Pepperdine Waves after Nicquel Blake scored 20 points in Pacific’s 102-76 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 5-10 in home games. Pacific is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Waves have gone 4-9 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 8-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pacific averages 65.2 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 74.9 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 72.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 78.4 Pacific gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Donovan Williams is shooting 38.6% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Michael Ajayi is averaging 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Waves. Jevon Porter is averaging 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 62.3 points, 24.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.