Pepperdine visits Masic and Portland

Pepperdine Waves (9-14, 2-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-15, 2-6 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Pepperdine Waves (9-14, 2-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-15, 2-6 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Pepperdine Waves after Vukasin Masic scored 23 points in Portland’s 65-60 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Pilots are 6-4 in home games. Portland allows 79.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Waves are 2-6 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Portland averages 72.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 73.4 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 71.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 79.8 Portland allows to opponents.

The Pilots and Waves square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Houston Mallette is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 15.2 points. Michael Ajayi is averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.