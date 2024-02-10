Pepperdine visits Loyola Marymount after Porter’s 21-point game

Pepperdine Waves (9-16, 2-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-13, 3-6 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (9-16, 2-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-13, 3-6 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces the Loyola Marymount Lions after Jevon Porter scored 21 points in Pepperdine’s 80-74 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Lions are 7-5 in home games. Loyola Marymount is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Waves are 2-8 against conference opponents. Pepperdine ranks fourth in the WCC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount scores 73.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 74.5 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 72.5 points per game, 1.6 more than the 70.9 Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Merkviladze is averaging 11 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Lions. Dominick Harris is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Michael Ajayi is averaging 17.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Waves. Porter is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

