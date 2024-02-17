Pepperdine hosts Portland, looks to end home skid

Portland Pilots (9-18, 3-9 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (10-17, 3-9 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

Portland Pilots (9-18, 3-9 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (10-17, 3-9 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Portland looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Waves are 8-7 in home games. Pepperdine is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pilots are 3-9 against WCC opponents. Portland has a 6-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.9 per game Portland allows. Portland averages 72.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 75.1 Pepperdine allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Ajayi is averaging 17 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Waves. Jevon Porter is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Pilots: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.