Pepperdine faces Loyola Marymount after Porter’s 21-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (9-16, 2-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-13, 3-6 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the Loyola Marymount Lions after Jevon Porter scored 21 points in Pepperdine’s 80-74 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Lions have gone 7-5 at home. Loyola Marymount averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Waves are 2-8 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is averaging 14 points for the Lions. Will Johnston is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Michael Ajayi is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

