Pepper and UC Davis host Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (15-9, 7-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-9, 10-3 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9…

Long Beach State Beach (15-9, 7-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-9, 10-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the Long Beach State Beach after Elijah Pepper scored 27 points in UC Davis’ 87-70 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Aggies are 9-4 in home games. UC Davis scores 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Beach are 7-5 in Big West play. Long Beach State has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UC Davis’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Marcus Tsohonis is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.