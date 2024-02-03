Pennsylvania visits Yale following Wolf’s 21-point outing

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-11, 1-4 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (14-6, 5-0 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-11, 1-4 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (14-6, 5-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces the Pennsylvania Quakers after Danny Wolf scored 21 points in Yale’s 70-64 victory against the Princeton Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Yale is third in the Ivy League with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Wolf averaging 2.4.

The Quakers are 1-4 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Yale’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania scores 8.5 more points per game (75.3) than Yale allows (66.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Wolf is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Nick Spinoso is averaging 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

