Pennsylvania visits Princeton after Lee’s 20-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-12, 1-5 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (16-3, 4-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts the Pennsylvania Quakers after Xaivian Lee scored 20 points in Princeton’s 70-60 win against the Brown Bears.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. Princeton ranks seventh in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Caden Pierce leads the Tigers with 9.4 boards.

The Quakers are 1-5 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

Princeton scores 76.5 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 72.7 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Princeton gives up.

The Tigers and Quakers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Allocco is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Tigers. Lee is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Princeton.

Tyler Perkins is shooting 37.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Quakers. Sam Brown is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

