Pennsylvania visits Owusu-Anane and Brown

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-10, 1-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (5-14, 1-3 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces the Pennsylvania Quakers after Nana Owusu-Anane scored 20 points in Brown’s 75-71 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bears have gone 2-5 in home games. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League scoring 70.5 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Quakers are 1-3 in conference games. Pennsylvania scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Brown’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The Bears and Quakers face off Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 19 points for the Bears. Owusu-Anane is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

Nick Spinoso is averaging 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

