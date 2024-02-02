Pennsylvania visits Owusu-Anane and Brown

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-10, 1-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (5-14, 1-3 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-10, 1-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (5-14, 1-3 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on the Pennsylvania Quakers after Nana Owusu-Anane scored 20 points in Brown’s 75-71 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bears have gone 2-5 in home games. Brown averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Quakers are 1-3 in conference games. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Nick Spinoso averaging 9.1.

Brown is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Brown gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 19 points for the Bears. Owusu-Anane is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

Clark Slajchert is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 13.0 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.