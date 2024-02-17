Pennsylvania takes on Brown, looks to end 7-game skid

Brown Bears (6-17, 2-6 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-14, 1-7 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brown Bears (6-17, 2-6 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-14, 1-7 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania heads into the matchup against Brown as losers of seven straight games.

The Quakers are 8-3 on their home court. Pennsylvania is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 73.7 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Bears have gone 2-6 against Ivy League opponents. Brown has a 3-15 record against opponents over .500.

Pennsylvania scores 73.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 72.4 Brown allows. Brown’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Pennsylvania has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Perkins is shooting 38.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Quakers. Sam Brown is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18.8 points and 3.1 assists. Nana Owusu-Anane is shooting 50.8% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

