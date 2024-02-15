Pennsylvania hosts Wolf and Yale

Yale Bulldogs (16-6, 7-0 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-13, 1-6 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Yale Bulldogs (16-6, 7-0 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-13, 1-6 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Pennsylvania Quakers after Danny Wolf scored 25 points in Yale’s 80-78 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Quakers have gone 8-2 at home. Pennsylvania has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 in Ivy League play. Yale ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Pennsylvania averages 74.2 points, 7.3 more per game than the 66.9 Yale allows. Yale averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Brown is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 11.2 points. Tyler Perkins is shooting 35.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Wolf is scoring 15.3 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

