Penn State visits Dix and Iowa

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-14, 8-9 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (16-12, 8-9 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -9; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Penn State Nittany Lions after Josh Dix scored 20 points in Iowa’s 95-85 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-3 at home. Iowa leads the Big Ten with 39.1 points in the paint led by Owen Freeman averaging 8.4.

The Nittany Lions have gone 8-9 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Iowa’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Penn State allows. Penn State averages 75.6 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 78.7 Iowa allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Perkins is averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Kanye Clary is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 16 points, 7.1 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

