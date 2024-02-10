Penn State visits Buie and Northwestern

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-11, 6-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-11, 6-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces the Penn State Nittany Lions after Boo Buie scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 80-68 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats have gone 12-1 at home. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 75.2 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are 6-6 in Big Ten play. Penn State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern scores 75.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 73.5 Penn State allows. Penn State has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is averaging 19 points and 5.3 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

Qudus Wahab is averaging 9.7 points and eight rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

