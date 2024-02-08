Penn State hosts Perkins and Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-11, 5-6 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7…

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-11, 5-6 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -1; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after Tony Perkins scored 20 points in Iowa’s 79-77 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions have gone 8-3 at home. Penn State is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawkeyes have gone 5-6 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is eighth in the Big Ten with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Owen Freeman averaging 2.3.

Penn State scores 76.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 77.2 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 10.9 more points per game (84.2) than Penn State gives up to opponents (73.3).

The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Nittany Lions.

Perkins is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

