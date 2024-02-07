Penn State hosts Iowa following Baldwin’s 22-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-11, 5-6 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7…

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-11, 5-6 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces the Iowa Hawkeyes after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 22 points in Penn State’s 85-71 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Nittany Lions are 8-3 on their home court. Penn State scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 5-6 against conference opponents. Iowa leads the Big Ten scoring 15.8 fast break points per game.

Penn State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is averaging 18.4 points for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Tony Perkins is averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.