Pember scores 36 as UNC Asheville holds off Winthrop 82-78

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember scored 36 points and his two free throws with 17 seconds left allowed UNC…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember scored 36 points and his two free throws with 17 seconds left allowed UNC Asheville to hold off Winthrop 82-78 on Saturday.

Pember added 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs (15-9, 7-2 Big South Conference). Nicholas McMullen added 11 points while going 4 of 7 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Fletcher Abee shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Kasen Harrison finished with 19 points and five assists for the Eagles (14-10, 5-4). Kelton Talford added 18 points and six rebounds for Winthrop. Nick Johnson also put up 11 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Wednesday. UNC Asheville hosts High Point and Winthrop plays Charleston Southern at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.