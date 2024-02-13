Pember leads UNC Asheville against Presbyterian after 28-point outing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-14, 4-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-9, 9-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-14, 4-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-9, 9-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Drew Pember scored 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 77-64 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Pember averaging 8.7.

The Blue Hose have gone 4-7 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is eighth in the Big South with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Stewart averaging 3.7.

UNC Asheville scores 80.8 points, 6.8 more per game than the 74.0 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 75.6 points per game, 1.4 more than the 74.2 UNC Asheville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 21 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs.

Samage Teel averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.