Pember leads UNC Asheville against Presbyterian after 28-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-14, 4-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-9, 9-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-14, 4-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-9, 9-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Drew Pember scored 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 77-64 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 in home games. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South scoring 80.8 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Blue Hose are 4-7 in conference matchups. Presbyterian is seventh in the Big South giving up 74.0 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

UNC Asheville is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.4 points.

Marquis Barnett is averaging 14.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

