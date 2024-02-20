Pember leads UNC Asheville against Longwood after 25-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-9, 11-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-11, 4-8 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-9, 11-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-11, 4-8 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Longwood Lancers after Drew Pember scored 25 points in UNC Asheville’s 86-55 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Lancers are 11-3 on their home court. Longwood averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South scoring 80.6 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Longwood scores 75.2 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 73.3 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Longwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Pember is scoring 20.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.