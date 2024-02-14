Live Radio
Pember, Banks each score 16 to lead UNC Asheville past Presbyterian 71-69

The Associated Press

February 14, 2024, 9:02 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember and Josh Banks each scored 16 points as UNC Asheville beat Presbyterian 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Toyaz Solomon made two free throws with 1:07 left to give UNC Asheville a 71-68 lead.

Pember added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-9, 10-2 Big South Conference). Banks scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Solomon was 5 of 5 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Marquis Barnett finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks for the Blue Hose (12-15, 4-8). Kaleb Scott added 14 points and eight rebounds for Presbyterian. In addition, Kobe Stewart had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

