Pegues has 22 as Furman beats Chattanooga 82-65

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — JP Pegues scored 22 points as Furman beat Chattanooga 82-65 on Sunday.

Pegues also contributed five rebounds for the Paladins (15-12, 9-5 Southern Conference). Marcus Foster scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Pjay Smith Jr. had 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Mocs (18-9, 10-4) were led by Honor Huff, who posted 26 points and three steals. Noah Melson added 10 points for Chattanooga. In addition, Sam Alexis had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Furman took the lead with 11:53 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Pegues led the Paladins in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 48-29 at the break. Furman extended its lead to 67-48 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Foster scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

