Pegues and Furman take down East Tennessee State 65-63

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — JP Pegues led Furman with 15 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining as the Paladins took down East Tennessee State 65-63 on Saturday night.

Pegues had five rebounds for the Paladins (13-12, 7-5 Southern Conference). Marcus Foster added 11 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Tyrese Hughey finished 3 of 3 from the field to finish with eight points.

Quimari Peterson finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (13-12, 5-7). Jadyn Parker added 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jaden Seymour finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Seymour’s dunk with 1:03 to play gave ETSU a 63-61 lead. Pegues was fouled on a 3-point shot and made 2-of-3 free throws to tie it and Seymour missed a potential go-ahead jumper on the other end before Pegues was fouled and hit the winning foul shots.

Furman leads its all-time series with the Buccaneers 35-34.

Pegues put up six points in the first half for Furman, who led 30-29 at the break. Pegues scored a team-high nine points for Furman in the second half.

