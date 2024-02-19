Live Radio
Peek-Green, Tucker lead Alabama A&M over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-67

The Associated Press

February 19, 2024, 11:32 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Omari Peek-Green scored 15 points, Cameron Tucker added a double-double and Alabama A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-67 on Monday night.

Peek-Green also added four steals for the Bulldogs (8-18, 7-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tucker finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jayland Randall scored 14 with seven rebounds.

The Golden Lions (11-15, 6-7) were led by Rashad Williams with 23 points. Joe French added 16 points and Lonnell Martin Jr. scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

