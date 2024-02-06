Live Radio
Peek-Green guides Alabama A&M to 72-68 victory over Bethune-Cookman

The Associated Press

February 6, 2024, 12:02 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Omari Peek-Green had 16 points in Alabama A&M’s 72-68 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

Peek-Green shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (5-17, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Tucker and Chad Moodie scored nine points apiecce. Tucker added seven assists and five rebounds.

The Wildcats (10-12, 5-4) were led in scoring by Jakobi Heady with 16 points. Dhashon Dyson added 14 points and Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. totaled 13 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

