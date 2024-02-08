Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Peebles has 21 in…

Peebles has 21 in Liberty’s 88-53 victory over Middle Tennessee

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brody Peebles scored 21 points and Zach Cleveland added 20 as Liberty beat Middle Tennessee 88-53 on Thursday night.

Peebles shot 7 of 12 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line for the Flames (15-9, 4-5 Conference USA). Cleveland shot 8 of 12 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line, and he also had five rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. Kaden Metheny shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Elias King finished with 19 points for the Blue Raiders (8-15, 2-6). Jared Jones added 10 points for Middle Tennessee. In addition, Tre Green had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up