Peavy leads TCU against Texas Tech after 26-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9…

TCU Horned Frogs (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-7, 7-5 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Micah Peavy scored 26 points in TCU’s 75-72 win against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Red Raiders have gone 13-1 at home. Texas Tech is ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Warren Washington paces the Red Raiders with 7.7 boards.

The Horned Frogs are 7-5 in conference games. TCU averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 76.3 points, 5.4 more per game than the 70.9 TCU gives up. TCU averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is averaging 12.4 points and four assists for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Trey Tennyson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Miller is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

