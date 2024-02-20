Peavy leads TCU against No. 23 Texas Tech after 26-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9…

TCU Horned Frogs (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-7, 7-5 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU visits the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Micah Peavy scored 26 points in TCU’s 75-72 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Red Raiders are 13-1 in home games. Texas Tech has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Tech averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game TCU gives up. TCU has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 8.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.