Payne leads Minnesota against Ohio State after 21-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-11, 5-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (16-9, 7-7 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes after Pharrel Payne scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 81-70 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Golden Gophers are 14-3 on their home court. Minnesota averages 18.5 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Elijah Hawkins with 7.6.

The Buckeyes are 5-10 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 13.5 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.1.

Minnesota makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Ohio State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is shooting 46.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Thornton is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Buckeyes. Roddy Gayle Jr. is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

