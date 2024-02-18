Patterson’s 19 lead Charlotte past Wichita State 72-61

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson had 19 points in Charlotte’s 72-61 win over Wichita State on Sunday. Patterson went…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson had 19 points in Charlotte’s 72-61 win over Wichita State on Sunday.

Patterson went 9 of 13 from the field for the 49ers (17-8, 11-2 American Athletic Conference). Dishon Jackson scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Nik Graves had 14 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Shockers (10-16, 2-11) were led in scoring by Xavier Bell, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Wichita State also got 11 points and two blocks from Quincy Ballard.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Charlotte visits Memphis and Wichita State hosts Tulsa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

