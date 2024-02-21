Patterson and Sacramento State host Montana

Sacramento State Hornets (6-21, 2-12 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (17-9, 8-5 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-21, 2-12 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (17-9, 8-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays the Montana Grizzlies after Austin Patterson scored 29 points in Sacramento State’s 80-75 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies are 10-3 on their home court. Montana is fourth in the Big Sky with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Laolu Oke averaging 2.9.

The Hornets are 2-12 in conference play. Sacramento State gives up 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Montana is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.5% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Montana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Whitney is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Montana.

Duncan Powell is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 58.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

