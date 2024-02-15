Patterson and Charlotte host UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (8-16, 2-9 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (15-8, 9-2 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-16, 2-9 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (15-8, 9-2 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -13; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the UTSA Roadrunners after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 22 points in Charlotte’s 73-70 win against the Temple Owls.

The 49ers have gone 10-1 in home games. Charlotte scores 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 2-9 in conference play. UTSA is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Charlotte scores 69.3 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 83.6 UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patterson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 80.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.