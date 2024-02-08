Pascarelli’s 11 help Marist knock off Siena 67-51

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli and Kam Farris each scored 11 points to help Marist defeat Siena 67-51 on…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli and Kam Farris each scored 11 points to help Marist defeat Siena 67-51 on Thursday night.

Pascarelli shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Red Foxes (12-9, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Farris went 5 of 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range). Jadin Collins went 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Saints (3-20, 2-10) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Mason Courtney added nine points for Siena. In addition, Michael Eley had six points and seven rebounds. The loss is the seventh straight for the Saints.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.