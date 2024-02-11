Parolin leads Lehigh against Bucknell after 33-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-15, 7-5 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-15, 7-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the Bucknell Bison after Dominic Parolin scored 33 points in Lehigh’s 94-90 overtime victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison have gone 4-7 at home. Bucknell has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-7 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Bucknell scores 66.2 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 73.1 Lehigh gives up. Lehigh has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvin Edmonds IV is averaging 10.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Bison. Jack Forrest is averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Parolin is averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

