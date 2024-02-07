Parker’s 33 lead Saint Louis past La Salle 102-84

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sincere Parker’s 33 points led Saint Louis over La Salle 102-84 on Wednesday night ending the Billikens’…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sincere Parker’s 33 points led Saint Louis over La Salle 102-84 on Wednesday night ending the Billikens’ six-game losing streak.

Parker added six rebounds for the Billikens (9-14, 2-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Bradley Ezewiro scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Larry Hughes Jr. was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Explorers (11-12, 2-8) were led by Anwar Gill, who posted 24 points. Rokas Jocius added 19 points for La Salle. Khalil Brantley also recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Saint Louis took the lead 48 seconds in and never trailed.

Both teams next play Saturday. Saint Louis visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) and La Salle plays Richmond on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

