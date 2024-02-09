Parker leads Saint Louis against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 33-point performance

Saint Louis Billikens (9-14, 2-8 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-8, 5-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Louis Billikens (9-14, 2-8 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-8, 5-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Sincere Parker scored 33 points in Saint Louis’ 102-84 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Hawks have gone 10-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fifth in the A-10 in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Rasheer Fleming leads the Hawks with 7.3 boards.

The Billikens are 2-8 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.8% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fleming is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Cian Medley is averaging 4.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Billikens. Bradley Ezewiro is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Billikens: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.