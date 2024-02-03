Parker and Idaho State host Northern Arizona

Idaho State Bengals (8-14, 3-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-12, 3-5 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (8-14, 3-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-12, 3-5 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -1.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Brayden Parker scored 26 points in Idaho State’s 91-86 overtime loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks are 5-1 on their home court. Northern Arizona gives up 75.5 points and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Bengals are 3-6 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is seventh in the Big Sky with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Parker averaging 5.7.

Northern Arizona averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.5 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 16.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Lumberjacks. Oakland Fort is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Parker is averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.