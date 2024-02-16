Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Panzo scores 21 on…

Panzo scores 21 on seven 3-pointers, Iona tops Manhattan 73-63

The Associated Press

February 16, 2024, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Wheza Panzo scored 21 on 7-for-10 shooting from 3-point range to lead Iona to a 73-63 victory over Manhattan on Friday night.

Greg Gordon finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Gaels (13-11, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Quigley scored 13.

The Jaspers (5-18, 2-12) were led by Seydou Traore with 20 points and nine rebounds. Daniel Rouzan added nine points and six rebounds. Jaden Winston scored eight with 12 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up