Panzo leads Iona against Saint Peter’s after 21-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (12-11, 8-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (13-11, 8-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Wheza Panzo scored 21 points in Iona’s 73-63 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels are 8-3 in home games. Iona is ninth in the MAAC in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Greg Gordon leads the Gaels with 7.1 boards.

The Peacocks are 8-6 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Iona averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Gaels. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 12.5 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Iona.

Brent Bland averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. Latrell Reid is averaging 11.5 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

