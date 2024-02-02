Pack and Miami (FL) host Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-8, 5-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (14-7, 5-5 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-8, 5-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (14-7, 5-5 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies after Nijel Pack scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 74-68 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Hurricanes have gone 10-2 at home. Miami (FL) scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Hokies are 5-5 in conference play. Virginia Tech has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Miami (FL) averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is averaging 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hurricanes. Pack is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

Lynn Kidd is averaging 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

