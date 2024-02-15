Pacific plays Santa Clara on 10-game road slide

Pacific Tigers (6-20, 0-11 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-10, 6-4 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Pacific Tigers (6-20, 0-11 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-10, 6-4 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -17; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will look to break its 10-game road slide when the Tigers face Santa Clara.

The Broncos have gone 8-4 at home. Santa Clara scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-11 in WCC play. Pacific is ninth in the WCC scoring 65.3 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Santa Clara is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 65.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 72.5 Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Judson Martindale is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.1 points. Cam Denson is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

