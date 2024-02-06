Pacific hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Denson’s 22-point showing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (18-6, 9-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-18, 0-9 WCC) Stockton, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (18-6, 9-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-18, 0-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -21.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Cam Denson scored 22 points in Pacific’s 79-73 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 5-8 in home games. Pacific is ninth in the WCC scoring 65.4 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Gaels are 9-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC with 15.3 assists per game led by Augustas Marciulionis averaging 4.5.

Pacific makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 47.3% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Donovan Williams is shooting 41.1% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.4 points for the Gaels. Marciulionis is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 67.7 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

