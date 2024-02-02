Live Radio
Owusu-Anane and Lilly both score 19, help Brown down Pennsylvania 70-61

The Associated Press

February 2, 2024, 9:38 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nana Owusu-Anane and Kino Lilly Jr., both scored 19 points and Brown defeated Pennsylvania 70-61 on Friday night.

Owusu-Anane also added 12 rebounds for the Bears (6-14, 2-3 Ivy League). Lilly Jr. shot 7 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Aaron Cooley was 6 of 12 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Quakers (9-11, 1-4) were led by Eddie Holland III, who posted 18 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Perkins added 18 points and seven rebounds for Pennsylvania. In addition, Nick Spinoso had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

